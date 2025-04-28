The Common Chip Flavor That's Strangely Not Vegan-Friendly

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

If you're vegan, you'll already be aware of how animal-based ingredients and derivatives, like milk, honey, or gelatin, can sneakily feature in packaged foods that you'd never consider to be unsuitable for vegans at first glance. For example, Worcestershire sauce, nonorganic sugar, and even some types of bread are common foods that seem vegan but aren't. Another such product is the humble potato chip, namely of the salt and vinegar variety.

This common chip flavor is strangely not vegan-friendly in several cases because some brands use lactose, a type of sugar that comes from milk, in their seasoning blends. This ingredient is added to salt and vinegar chips to mellow out the tangy notes of the vinegar and curb its acidity. It also cleverly lends the chips a creamier texture and a cheesier quality that balances out the sourness of the vinegar to produce a product with a complex, layered flavor.

Some salt and vinegar flavored chip brands that aren't vegan-friendly include Dirty Chips, Herr's, and Lay's Kettle Cooked, which all contain lactose. Pringles' Salt & Vinegar Chips also include milk in the ingredients list. So if you're vegan, you should leave them on the shelf and select a different brand or flavor.