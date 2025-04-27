California Vs Florida: Which State Produces The Most Tomatoes?

Tomatoes claim a colorful, ever-present chunk of space in America's grocery venues, regardless of the season. In one form or another, availability is simply expected. That begs the question: Where do all these tomatoes come from? Our southern neighbor, Mexico, does contribute a fair share of tomatoes to meet marketplace demand, contributing about 91% of fresh tomato imports in 2023, according to USDA trade numbers (via The Packer). But it's really the homegrown U.S. producers and farmers that keep us consistently well-stocked with fresh "maters," canned sauces, pastes, ketchups, tomato juices, and much more.

Roughly 10 states collectively produce the lion's share of those tomatoes, but two of them firmly take the top spots. California farmers by far supply the most tomatoes overall, and Florida growers follow with a distant second-place contribution. We're talking a whole of tomatoes. According to 2023 statistics provided by Statista, California produced roughly 263.743 million CWT of tomatoes, while Florida rolled out 8.970 million CWT during the same time period. To put that in perspective, it helps to understand how CWT works as a unit of measurement.

The term "CWT" refers to centum weight, also known as hundredweight. It's primarily an industry term used to define quantity in commercial commodity purchases. For the average U.S. food consumer's perception, a CWT hundredweight equals 100 pounds. Some quick brain-math tells you that those California tomatoes in 2023 numbered well over 26 billion pounds. However, there are still a few things to consider when comparing annual tomato production levels in California versus Florida.