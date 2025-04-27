Yes, You Can Refrigerate Fondant (But There's A Catch)

Sometimes your refrigerator can be moist due to condensation, which happens from the repetition of opening the fridge door. It could also be from a broken drain tube, but especially when it comes to walk-in refrigerators, warm exterior air mixes with cold interior air to form water beads. This moisture in the fridge is what ruins your fondant, not the cold temperature.

To combat humidity in the fridge, stick your fondant cake in a good, old fashioned cardboard box. Make sure you seal the cake inside the box and let the thick cardboard layers absorb the fridge's moisture, not the fondant.

Another issue bakers run into while refrigerating fondant is the condensation that occurs after taking the cake out of the fridge. Think of it like a cold water bottle on a hot day – the moment that chilly bottle interacts with the warm air, beads of condensation will form. A fondant cake reacts the same way. To avoid ruining the fondant, ensure that the temperature of the cake's surroundings is cool or cold as it thaws to room temperature, such as putting it in an air-conditioned kitchen or a car with air conditioning on full blast. So, go ahead, give that simple shortcut fondant recipe a try and don't be afraid to stick it in the refrigerator once you're done.