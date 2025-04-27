Yes, You Can Refrigerate Fondant (But There's A Catch)
There's this long-standing rumor in the baking community that cakes covered in fondant aren't meant to be refrigerated. Fondant, a type of frosting that bakers prefer, has a reputation for being difficult to work with, especially if it's been refrigerated. While the reasoning behind this rumor is valid (because who wants to mess up their cake after hours working on it), you can (and sometimes should) refrigerate your fondant cakes.
You can pop that fondant in the refrigerator, and technically, the act of refrigeration won't harm it. However, the dethawing and conditions of your refrigerator might be a problem. Just like many other kinds of frosting, fondant will harden in the cold and soften in the heat – but thawing too fast can lead to condensation, which will ruin the fondant. Refrigeration can make your fondant cake last longer, but it's important to remember that fondant is hygroscopic, so it'll pull moisture from the fridge or humidity from its surrounding environment until you're left with a soupy, fondant mess.
Preventing moisture from ruining your fondant
Sometimes your refrigerator can be moist due to condensation, which happens from the repetition of opening the fridge door. It could also be from a broken drain tube, but especially when it comes to walk-in refrigerators, warm exterior air mixes with cold interior air to form water beads. This moisture in the fridge is what ruins your fondant, not the cold temperature.
To combat humidity in the fridge, stick your fondant cake in a good, old fashioned cardboard box. Make sure you seal the cake inside the box and let the thick cardboard layers absorb the fridge's moisture, not the fondant.
Another issue bakers run into while refrigerating fondant is the condensation that occurs after taking the cake out of the fridge. Think of it like a cold water bottle on a hot day – the moment that chilly bottle interacts with the warm air, beads of condensation will form. A fondant cake reacts the same way. To avoid ruining the fondant, ensure that the temperature of the cake's surroundings is cool or cold as it thaws to room temperature, such as putting it in an air-conditioned kitchen or a car with air conditioning on full blast. So, go ahead, give that simple shortcut fondant recipe a try and don't be afraid to stick it in the refrigerator once you're done.