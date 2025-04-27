How To Cook Beef Heart For Melt-In-Your-Mouth Deliciousness
Beef heart may not be your first cut of meat to cook this week, but did you know that if you cook it correctly, it's delicious and will practically melt in your mouth? We asked an expert for guidance. "Beef hearts can be cooked similarly to liver. I recommend slicing it into half-inch steaks and searing them on a flat top or skillet. This method ensures even caramelization and a beautiful bark on the exterior, which enhances both the flavor profile and texture," stated chef Antonio Iocchi, senior vice president of Global F&B Innovation at Fogo de Chão, one of the 17 best Brazilian steakhouses in the U.S.
Now back to the beef heart: Since you'll be slicing it in preparation for cooking, it's best to not overcook the meat, which can lead to dryness and chewiness. Chef Iocchi elaborated, "I recommend searing them for about three minutes on each side on a flat top or skillet to ensure even cooking."
Season the beef heart and let it rest after cooking for the most delicious results
To ensure the beef hearts are melt-in-your-mouth delicious, chef Iocchi wants you to know that you should not enjoy beef hearts straight from the grill or skillet. Iocchi stated, "It's always important to let the meat rest for two to five minutes. This allows the juices to redistribute evenly, ensuring a more tender and flavorful bite when you cut into it."
Finally, there's a step we must not forget. Even before cooking the sliced beef heart, be sure to season it. Chef Iocchi explained, "Beef heart can be simply seasoned with salt, pepper, and a touch of acidity. My personal favorite is to use lime or lemon zest, then squeeze fresh lemon juice on top once it's off the grill. If you prefer not to use citrus, you can also dip the meat in red wine for a few minutes before cooking. The acidity really enhances the overall flavor." And there you have it — by following our expert chef's tips, you're guaranteed to make the best beef heart dish possible. To give yourself a challenge, swap out the liver slices with slices of beef heart to make our classic liver and onions recipe.