Beef heart may not be your first cut of meat to cook this week, but did you know that if you cook it correctly, it's delicious and will practically melt in your mouth? We asked an expert for guidance. "Beef hearts can be cooked similarly to liver. I recommend slicing it into half-inch steaks and searing them on a flat top or skillet. This method ensures even caramelization and a beautiful bark on the exterior, which enhances both the flavor profile and texture," stated chef Antonio Iocchi, senior vice president of Global F&B Innovation at Fogo de Chão, one of the 17 best Brazilian steakhouses in the U.S.

Our expert chef added, "For an even better result, you can also use a churrasco-style grill, like the one at Fogo, to achieve that same perfect caramelization."

Now back to the beef heart: Since you'll be slicing it in preparation for cooking, it's best to not overcook the meat, which can lead to dryness and chewiness. Chef Iocchi elaborated, "I recommend searing them for about three minutes on each side on a flat top or skillet to ensure even cooking."