The Easiest Way To Satisfy A Pizza Craving Without The Crust

Sometimes, you just want pizza and the goodness that it offers — the hearty sauce, the ooey-gooey melted cheese, the beautiful array of toppings, and the comforting warmth as these ingredients reach your palate. The only thing you don't want is the heavy crust and how it can weigh the whole thing down after only a few bites. But what's a pizza without the crust? You might expect something incomplete and lackluster, yet pizza dip proves the opposite. Make it right, and there's your shortcut to enjoying pizza sans dough.

Pizza dip may leave out the crust, but it retains the things that truly make a pizza. You've still got the sauce to lay that intense flavor base. The bubbling cheese is ever-present, ready to melt right into your taste buds with every decadent scoop. Scattered within are pepperoni, fresh herbs, or whichever customizable toppings dominate your dreams. Just jump right into pure flavor goodness, all gathered in a simple bowl.

And did we mention this is also the perfect gluten-free spin to pizza? Sure, you can always make a gluten-free cauliflower pizza crust, but when the mood calls for quick and easy, this is a great alternative. No mixing and rolling the dough, no impatient wait for a long bake time. Simply layer the ingredients, throw them in the oven (or perhaps even the microwave), and the dip is ready after 5 to 10 minutes.