Add This Canned Ingredient To Your Pie Filling For Double The Sweetness

A pie is only ever as good as its filling. Mess up this important part, and you'll end up with a subpar dessert that takes forever to finish. Making pie filling, of course, is quite an intricate art. You've got to calibrate the ingredients just right, ensure the texture is both spoonable and jiggly thick. And the flavor? It needs to do more than just exist — it needs to excite and delight and keep everyone coming back for more. Even when you're using canned pie filling, there's still room for improvement. Not to worry, as the secret to getting all of this right can be quite simple. It's probably sitting in your pantry already, just hiding in a humble can of sweetened condensed milk.

This one-ingredient upgrade does it all. Amongst fruit jam, warm spices, buttery custard, and other pie filling essentials, its ribbons of sweetness tie everything together. Creamy and rich, it softens out mismatched flavors that clash with one another or simply provides a base for various ingredients to come together. Your pie will not only be sweeter than before, often with an extra caramelized edge, but also leave your taste buds humming with a soothing harmony.

Swirling around in pie fillings, condensed milk also doubles as a texture enhancer. Its reduced water content (often by around 60%) and high level of sugar make it extremely silky and concentrated. As a result, it thickens the pie filling with a smoothness that doesn't weigh the whole thing down.