For The Ultimate Smoked Prime Rib, Don't Miss This Crucial Step
There are several essentials to keep in mind when cooking with a smoker, such as using the right wood, setting the perfect temperature, and allowing your meat to rest sufficiently post-smoke. However, for the ultimate smoked prime rib, there's one crucial step you should never miss, according to Chef Pierre Albaladejo, Executive Chef at Park Hyatt Aviara. "Make sure to brine it or dry rub it overnight to ensure the seasoning will be sufficient and that you're capturing the most moisture throughout the cooking cycle," he advises.
A dry rub is a mixture of seasonings and spices that is applied to the surface of the meat before cooking. Unlike a marinade, there isn't a liquid ingredient included; the spices cling to the naturally moist exterior of the meat to lend it flavor, texture, and a characterful crust. Applying a rub overnight gives the spices plenty of time to permeate into the meat.
Alternatively, you can brine your prime rib overnight in a mixture of water, salt, and spices, which allows it to soak up flavor and absorb the maximum amount of moisture. This move helps the prime rib stay tender and succulent during smoking in the same way brining a turkey prior to roasting elicits juicier meat. As prime rib requires a lengthy smoke, the extra moisture derived from brining is crucial. For example, a medium prime rib needs to sit in the smoker for 25 minutes per pound, which, for a 12 pound cut, equates to five hours.
Leave the fat cap on your prime rib before smoking
When you select a prime rib from the butcher it should have a layer of fat covering its surface. Known as the fat cap, some cooks like to trim it off prior to cooking if it's particularly thick. Otherwise, it can be removed at the table after it's smoked or roasted.
According to Albaladejo, the fat cap doesn't need to be trimmed before smoking. "The coat of fat will naturally baste your roast as it melts through the cooking cycle, increasing flavor and moisture," he says. "If the fat cap is excessive, you can trim it slightly, but make sure you keep at least an inch of fat."
Choosing a cut of beef with a smaller fat cap will get you more bang for your buck as you won't need to trim as much of it off. As long as there's plenty of marbling inside the meat, it will still be tender and flavorful once smoked. New to smoking beef? The cut you should start with is beef plate ribs. This cut has lots of intramuscular fat and large bones, which make it more forgiving and easier (and cheaper!) to prepare than prime rib or brisket. Moreover, it looks impressive when served.