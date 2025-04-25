For The Ultimate Smoked Prime Rib, Don't Miss This Crucial Step

There are several essentials to keep in mind when cooking with a smoker, such as using the right wood, setting the perfect temperature, and allowing your meat to rest sufficiently post-smoke. However, for the ultimate smoked prime rib, there's one crucial step you should never miss, according to Chef Pierre Albaladejo, Executive Chef at Park Hyatt Aviara. "Make sure to brine it or dry rub it overnight to ensure the seasoning will be sufficient and that you're capturing the most moisture throughout the cooking cycle," he advises.

A dry rub is a mixture of seasonings and spices that is applied to the surface of the meat before cooking. Unlike a marinade, there isn't a liquid ingredient included; the spices cling to the naturally moist exterior of the meat to lend it flavor, texture, and a characterful crust. Applying a rub overnight gives the spices plenty of time to permeate into the meat.

Alternatively, you can brine your prime rib overnight in a mixture of water, salt, and spices, which allows it to soak up flavor and absorb the maximum amount of moisture. This move helps the prime rib stay tender and succulent during smoking in the same way brining a turkey prior to roasting elicits juicier meat. As prime rib requires a lengthy smoke, the extra moisture derived from brining is crucial. For example, a medium prime rib needs to sit in the smoker for 25 minutes per pound, which, for a 12 pound cut, equates to five hours.