Stay Away From This Type Of Mustard If You Want Tasty Deviled Eggs

From the early 20th century, Dijon mustard was the go-to as the mustard component of the classic mix of mustard, mayo, and paprika. Historical records aren't clear as to why Dijon took this honored spot, but it's likely that the sharp, slightly spicy, and tangy flavors that balanced the creamy butteriness and texture of the eggs contributed to its popularity. However, humans are experimental creatures, so over time, different mustards have been tagged in as alternatives to Dijon, with a multitude of ingredient mixes being used to make these time-honored hors d'oeuvres. While there aren't any mustards that are straight-up terrible in deviled eggs, there's one type that you should try to avoid if you want the tastiest deviled eggs: spicy brown mustard.

While classic deviled eggs were originally a little spicy (hence the name, and why Djon's slight tang works so well), overly hot spicy brown mustard can completely overpower all the other ingredients, including the eggs. This mustard is made from brown mustard seeds. Though they aren't the hottest seeds around, they are often soaked in lower volumes of vinegar, so the acidity can't temper the heat. So, you're left with a burning mouthful and no layered-and-delicious flavors from your deviled egg mix. This type of mustard is most often used with foods that need a flavor punch to raise the bar, like hot dogs, burgers, or robust meats like pastrami and salami.