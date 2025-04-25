The Best Peanut Oil Substitutes For Recipes, According To A Chef

One of the more confusing decisions you sometimes have to make in the kitchen is substituting for a cooking oil that you don't have in your pantry, especially when that oil is a little less common, like peanut oil. With American cooks no longer content with just vegetable and canola oil, there are a lot of cooking oil options out there and seemingly new ones every year. And while we kind of understand that a lot of these are similar, it's hard to know if your recipe that calls for grapeseed oil is going to be just fine with safflower oil or any other alternative. With peanut oil, which often has a distinct flavor, that substitute decision gets tougher. So we asked an expert, Kieron Hales, the executive chef and co-founding partner at Zingerman's Cornman Farms, about the best peanut oil substitutes.

According to Hales, your peanut oil substitute is going to vary depending on how you're using it. He says, "Peanut oil is fantastic for high-heat cooking because of its high smoke point (around 450 degrees Fahrenheit). It's a go-to for deep-frying — think crispy fried chicken, tempura, and, of course, French fries." Peanut oil for frying is usually refined, which makes it more neutral tasting. For frying and similar situations, Hales recommends other refined oils. He tells us, "For high-heat cooking, refined avocado oil is an excellent substitute because it has a similarly high smoke point and neutral flavor. Sunflower or vegetable oil also works well for frying or roasting."