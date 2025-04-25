The Best Peanut Oil Substitutes For Recipes, According To A Chef
One of the more confusing decisions you sometimes have to make in the kitchen is substituting for a cooking oil that you don't have in your pantry, especially when that oil is a little less common, like peanut oil. With American cooks no longer content with just vegetable and canola oil, there are a lot of cooking oil options out there and seemingly new ones every year. And while we kind of understand that a lot of these are similar, it's hard to know if your recipe that calls for grapeseed oil is going to be just fine with safflower oil or any other alternative. With peanut oil, which often has a distinct flavor, that substitute decision gets tougher. So we asked an expert, Kieron Hales, the executive chef and co-founding partner at Zingerman's Cornman Farms, about the best peanut oil substitutes.
According to Hales, your peanut oil substitute is going to vary depending on how you're using it. He says, "Peanut oil is fantastic for high-heat cooking because of its high smoke point (around 450 degrees Fahrenheit). It's a go-to for deep-frying — think crispy fried chicken, tempura, and, of course, French fries." Peanut oil for frying is usually refined, which makes it more neutral tasting. For frying and similar situations, Hales recommends other refined oils. He tells us, "For high-heat cooking, refined avocado oil is an excellent substitute because it has a similarly high smoke point and neutral flavor. Sunflower or vegetable oil also works well for frying or roasting."
Substitute peanut oil with high smoke point neutral oils when frying, and use more flavorful options when finishing
If you are using peanut oil cold for its flavor, Hales' recommendation is a little different. He explains that, "For uncooked applications — like dressings or finishing oil — sesame oil can be a great choice, especially if you want an extra layer of flavor, though it's much more pronounced than peanut oil." And while it was once less common, walnut is another nut oil that is appearing more on store shelves. It can lend a similar nutty flavor to peanut oil when drizzling or dressing dishes and isn't as strongly flavored as sesame oil. Just make sure you are buying unrefined walnut oil, as the refined version has a much more neutral, bland taste.
There are some places where subbing for peanut oil's mix of high-heat compatibility and flavor is tough. Hales says, "It also works beautifully in stir-fries, giving a subtle nutty depth without overpowering other flavors. When using peanut oil, always heat it gradually to avoid scorching." In these cases, it's worth considering making peanut oil a regular member of your pantry so that you don't have to worry about substituting at all. He just reminds us, "If you are using Peanut oil for frying or for cooking, try to keep these pans separate to others." He explains, "This is so you can help when you have guests who are allergic to peanuts." So sometimes a peanut oil substitute will be your only good option.