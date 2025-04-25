Barbecue Sauce Could Be Your Next Favorite Cocktail Ingredient. Here's 3 Shockingly Delicious Ideas

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Barbecue sauce is slathered on wings and burgers and squeezed into chili and beef stew, but a dash of it is perfect for cocktails, too. It may seem odd to add a condiment to cocktails, but Tabasco and Worcestershire sauce are quintessential parts of a Bloody Mary, so barbecue sauce can easily flavor drinks as well. We turned to an expert to learn the best ways to incorporate barbecue sauce into cocktails.

As a liquid chef, Billie Keithley of Breckenridge Distillery does more than your run-of-the-mill bartending. Creativity is an essential part of every mixologist's role, but Keithley takes things to the next step by transforming unconventional edible items into drinks. For barbecue sauce, she often takes the deconstructed route. "My approach is using ingredients that make the barbecue sauce and incorporating [them] into a cocktail," she explained. "Or, using your favorite BBQ sauce, adding water and a little sugar for a simple syrup." Barbecue sauce consists of brown sugar or molasses, ketchup, vinegar, and Worcestershire sauce, all ingredients that can easily find themselves in a mixed drink.

A Bloody Mary would be a good place to start since it's made of tomato juice and Worcestershire sauce. Mixing in some brown sugar simple syrup adds depth to the drink, while a splash of apple cider vinegar keeps things sweet and tangy. Keithley also suggests using your favorite store-bought barbecue sauce to whip up a simple syrup. Simmer the condiment and some sugar with water, and let it thicken and cool before adding it to a pineapple or jalapeno margarita.