Turn 3 Trader Joe's Ingredients Into A Flavorful Birria Ramen

Trader Joe's popularity stems from its affordable prices and store-brand products that are as creative as they are delicious. The countless frozen, fresh, and packaged products under the Trader Joe's brand do a wonderful job at imitating many global cuisines. And we've found a way to combine three delicious and culturally diverse products into the most flavorful fusion cuisine. You can make birria ramen with Trader Joe's frozen birria, a few cups of broth, and Trader Joe's squiggly noodles.

The beef birria made our ranking of Trader Joe's frozen Mexican foods, where we applauded its zesty, savory flavor and convenience, but bemoaned its small portion size and saltiness. A birria ramen will correct these weaknesses by adding a hearty serving of noodles and a flavorful, umami-rich broth to balance the saltiness. Trader Joe's took its time to make the knife cut squiggly noodles, for a satisfying shape and texture that provides a heartier noodle than a standard cup of instant ramen noodles. They'll still cook up nearly as quickly as it takes to nuke the beef birria.

Lastly, the cup of broth transforms birria ramen from stew to soup and gives you the opportunity to take the dish in either a more Asian or more Mexican direction. For example, Trader Joe's miso-ginger broth will make for an umami-rich Asian-style ramen base. A more neutral and savory option would be Trader Joe's free-range chicken broth.