The One Type Of Vegan Butter You Shouldn't Use For Croissants

There's no getting around it: Butter is one of the most important ingredients in homemade croissants. The oldest French recipes prioritized a good, high-quality butter, and the amount of fat in yours can make the difference between a croissant that's light, flaky, and delightful, and one that leaves you wanting more. But I have good news for vegans: You can still make vegan croissants. Using a non-dairy butter won't net you bad results, but it's still important to use the right kind, and to know what to avoid. When you're baking a vegan croissant, there's one type of butter you definitely want to swerve, and that's butter in tubs.

So, why avoid butter in tubs? Simply put, since that butter is made for spreading, it has all kinds of things you want to avoid when buying vegan butters specifically for baking. Whipped or spreadable butters often have air added to them to give that light and fluffy texture, but that makes measuring the correct amount practically impossible. A lot of tub butters also have extra water to make them even easier to spread, which will totally throw off your fat and oil ratios — a crucial component in baking your vegan croissants.