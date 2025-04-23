How To Freeze Stromboli Without Sacrificing Texture

Aside from the savory meat, gooey cheese, rich sauce, and golden exterior, the best part about stromboli is that there are usually leftovers to enjoy another day. The lengthy, log-shaped turnover produces hearty slices, so you'll always have an extra piece or two to stow away. Keeping it in the freezer is one of the best ways to store stromboli, but you'll need to do it in a way that maintains its texture.

Stromboli tends to freeze pretty well, but the quality of the dish when thawed depends on how it's stored. Allow the stromboli to cool down completely before slicing it up into one-sized portions. This way, thawing and reheating the turnovers will be faster, and the interior can get thoroughly heated. Exposure to cold freezer air will degrade the stromboli's texture, so make sure each slice is properly covered up. Tightly wrap each slice with both plastic wrap and aluminum foil before placing it in the freezer. This double layer is especially good for dairy-heavy dishes like cheesesteak stromboli since cheese doesn't always freeze well.

Cooked stromboli should last in the freezer for up to three months, but once it's thawed, freezing it again hardens the dough's texture. Heating it while still frozen could make it soggy, so let it thaw for about an hour before cooking. Preheat your oven or air fryer to 375 degrees Fahrenheit and reheat the stromboli for around 10 minutes, flipping the slices halfway through.