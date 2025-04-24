The Hidden Meanings You Should Know In Target Price Tags
Some shopping experiences are universal. One of them is standing in the clearance aisle, holding a discounted item that's still slightly more expensive than you're comfortable with, pretending to read the label while contemplating whether you should get the item now or wait a few weeks for the store to potentially drop the price even further. How is one to know if they're getting the best deal or about to commit one of the common grocery shopping mistakes? Well, if you're shopping at Target, looking at the price tag can help you out.
On the clearance tag, the discount percentage will be noted in the top right corner. For example, if you see the number 15, that means the item has been marked down by 15%, which is usually the starting point for Target's clearance sales. Once an item is discounted, the price stays fixed for two weeks. Then, it's marked down again. The process repeats until the item is finally cleared from the shelves. Seasonal items might be marked down even more quickly as that stock needs to be cycled out as new holidays arrive.
In practical terms, this means that a 15% discount is likely not the lowest price, so it might pay off to wait two weeks and come back later for a better deal. But when the top right corner has a higher number, such as 70 or 90, you're probably looking at the best deal possible. It's always good to check the original price of the item, too, which is also listed on the price tag — usually on the bottom left side, in smaller print.
At Target, the price endings have a hidden meaning, too
When looking at a specific price, most of us are only trying to gauge whether it's within our budget or not. However, some prices at Target deserve a second glance if you're aiming to save money while grocery shopping. Target prices that end in $0.06 or $0.08 are likely to be discounted again in the near future; therefore, the price is not final. There's no guarantee that the item will stay in stock until the next markdown, though, so if you're eyeing something you've wanted for a while, it may be better to play it safe. On the flip side, prices ending in $0.04 are reportedly final and will not be getting another markdown — snag the item while it's there!
But even on the best day of the week to go grocery shopping at Target and with all the price tag tips up your sleeve, you might miss a significant price drop by just a few days and experience regret for rushing your purchase. Don't worry, Target has a way of granting you the discount nonetheless. If the item you purchased goes on sale in the following two weeks, just bring your original receipt to Target, and the discount price will be honored instead.