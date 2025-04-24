The Hidden Meanings You Should Know In Target Price Tags

Some shopping experiences are universal. One of them is standing in the clearance aisle, holding a discounted item that's still slightly more expensive than you're comfortable with, pretending to read the label while contemplating whether you should get the item now or wait a few weeks for the store to potentially drop the price even further. How is one to know if they're getting the best deal or about to commit one of the common grocery shopping mistakes? Well, if you're shopping at Target, looking at the price tag can help you out.

On the clearance tag, the discount percentage will be noted in the top right corner. For example, if you see the number 15, that means the item has been marked down by 15%, which is usually the starting point for Target's clearance sales. Once an item is discounted, the price stays fixed for two weeks. Then, it's marked down again. The process repeats until the item is finally cleared from the shelves. Seasonal items might be marked down even more quickly as that stock needs to be cycled out as new holidays arrive.

In practical terms, this means that a 15% discount is likely not the lowest price, so it might pay off to wait two weeks and come back later for a better deal. But when the top right corner has a higher number, such as 70 or 90, you're probably looking at the best deal possible. It's always good to check the original price of the item, too, which is also listed on the price tag — usually on the bottom left side, in smaller print.