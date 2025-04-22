Grade A Vs Grade B Caviar: What's The Difference?

Caviar is having a moment. Not that it ever really went away, but these days, the luxurious, salty, briny fish eggs can be found all over your social media pages, scooped onto chicken nuggets by food influencers or served on top of giant mozzarella sticks at trendy restaurants. But despite its seeming ubiquitousness, caviar is not cheap. A small tin of good quality caviar can easily run you over $100.

But there's a lot that goes into what makes caviar so expensive. Caviar comes from female sturgeon fish (eggs that come from other types of fish, like salmon and whitefish, may also be eaten, but they are considered roe instead of caviar). There are several species of sturgeon, but regardless of the type of fish it comes from — American, white, Oscietra, Sevruga, or Siberian — caviar is graded A or B (sometimes referred to as grades 1 and 2) depending on the quality of the eggs that come from each individual fish.

It stands to reason that grade A or grade 1 caviar is higher quality and generally costs more than grade B or grade 2, but what exactly does that mean? Broadly, grade A caviar is extremely fresh — the best kind of caviar you can buy — while grade B caviar is still high quality but not quite as perfect as grade A.