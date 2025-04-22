The Pacific Northwest Chain Serving Benedict-Inspired Burrito Bowls

From sushi-grade tuna and edamame to grains and grilled meat, there are no limits to what a food bowl can encompass. The mishmash of ingredients typically centers around a specific cuisine or profile, but Café Yumm!'s signature sauce elevates its burrito bowls with a brunch-worthy flair. Based in Oregon, with locations in Washington and Idaho, the Pacific Northwest-based chain specializes in rice and bean bowls that are dressed up with flavorful ingredients. The bowls are customizable, with add-ons like nori, chicken breast, pepitas, and tofu available. However, the company's signature Café Yumm sauce remains a delicious constant in each dish, bringing a breakfast vibe to the Chipotle-esque bowls. Made from chickpeas, almonds, garlic, and lemon juice, the sauce has a tangy flavor that brightens up the bowls, much like how hollandaise sauce elevates a traditional eggs benedict.

The classic brunch sauce also takes on a zesty hint from lemon juice, but its creaminess is a result of egg yolks. The Café Yumm! sauce derives its own rich texture from chickpeas, a vegan alternative for eggs in hollandaise sauce. Though it would certainly be good drizzled atop a poached egg and Canadian bacon, the chain's signature sauce boosts the taste of its Original Yumm! bowl, a hearty blend of rice, black beans, cheddar cheese, avocados, and tomatoes. It also adds a brightness to the smoky Southwest Yumm! bowl, a mix of fire-roasted corn, Southwest chicken, red onions, and salsa, and complements the cabbage slaw, edamame, and shredded carrots in the Spicy Teriyaki Yumm! bowl.