The Pacific Northwest Chain Serving Benedict-Inspired Burrito Bowls
From sushi-grade tuna and edamame to grains and grilled meat, there are no limits to what a food bowl can encompass. The mishmash of ingredients typically centers around a specific cuisine or profile, but Café Yumm!'s signature sauce elevates its burrito bowls with a brunch-worthy flair. Based in Oregon, with locations in Washington and Idaho, the Pacific Northwest-based chain specializes in rice and bean bowls that are dressed up with flavorful ingredients. The bowls are customizable, with add-ons like nori, chicken breast, pepitas, and tofu available. However, the company's signature Café Yumm sauce remains a delicious constant in each dish, bringing a breakfast vibe to the Chipotle-esque bowls. Made from chickpeas, almonds, garlic, and lemon juice, the sauce has a tangy flavor that brightens up the bowls, much like how hollandaise sauce elevates a traditional eggs benedict.
The classic brunch sauce also takes on a zesty hint from lemon juice, but its creaminess is a result of egg yolks. The Café Yumm! sauce derives its own rich texture from chickpeas, a vegan alternative for eggs in hollandaise sauce. Though it would certainly be good drizzled atop a poached egg and Canadian bacon, the chain's signature sauce boosts the taste of its Original Yumm! bowl, a hearty blend of rice, black beans, cheddar cheese, avocados, and tomatoes. It also adds a brightness to the smoky Southwest Yumm! bowl, a mix of fire-roasted corn, Southwest chicken, red onions, and salsa, and complements the cabbage slaw, edamame, and shredded carrots in the Spicy Teriyaki Yumm! bowl.
Spruce up more than just bowls with Café Yumm sauce
Even if you don't have a Café Yumm! location nearby, you can still enjoy the bright, creamy sauce at any time. The restaurant sells its Yumm! Sauce directly on its website, where a 35.2-ounce bottle runs for $24.99. You can also recreate the sauce at home by blending canned chickpeas, almond flour, vegetable oil, lemon juice, nutritional yeast, salt, garlic, and basil with a splash of water to keep it from getting too thick.
Whatever way you get your hands on the condiment, its sheer versatility alone will turn it into a must-have pantry staple. Given how its lemony taste and smooth texture are reminiscent of hollandaise sauce, Yumm! Sauce makes a delicious addition to brunch dishes like bagel sandwiches, vegetable quiches, or jalapeño cheddar waffles.
Thanks to its nutty, savory taste from the chickpeas and nutritional yeast, Yumm! Sauce is great for elevating your dinner, as well. It works as a base for salad dressings, makes a delicious sauce for burgers and sandwiches alike, and generally brightens up any dish that could use some extra flavor. Drizzle it over these Greek lemon potatoes to embrace its tanginess or stir it into a marinade for grilled chicken or broiled fish.