4 Canned Foods You Can Buy At Trader Joe's For Under $1

With a longer shelf life and lower price tag than fresh versions, there are a number of canned foods to stock in your pantry. This allows you to take your meals further while remaining thrifty, especially with grocery store prices still skyrocketing. Among the best Trader Joe's canned foods, the chain offers several for under a dollar each. Between tomato paste, black beans, lentils, and whole kernel corn, you have the essentials on which to build many of your favorite meals and even a few new-to-you recipes. In Southern California, each of those cans is priced at $0.99 per unit, though there may be some variation depending on your specific location and additional taxes.

There are many advantages to cooking with canned goods, particularly the accessibility and nutritional value. The four powerhouse foods you can buy for under a dollar at Trader Joe's certainly demonstrate this. Both black beans and lentils are from the nutrient-rich legume family and have plenty of uses. Canned corn is rich in vitamin B and can be consumed straight out of the can for a simple snack. Tomato paste is an absolute essential when it comes to thickening up soups, chilis, stews, and other tomato-forward dishes. Each one of these is a great deal on its own and can be combined with one another for an unforgettable meal.