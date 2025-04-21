Are Swedish Fish A Gluten-Free Candy? Here's What To Consider Before Snacking
Different types of Swedish gummy candy may be the latest viral trend, but Swedish Fish have been a staple for decades. The chewy, fruity ocean pals come in four colors: red, orange, yellow, and green, and their sticky chew is one of a kind. What is the actual flavor of Swedish Fish? The mystery is half the delight, isn't it? Many have concluded that the popular red Swedish Fish is most likely designed to taste like lingonberry.
But whatever the taste, if you're gluten-free, you probably just want to know if you can partake in this classic, extremely popular, tooth-ruining candy. Luckily for you, Swedish Fish are gluten-free. There are no ingredients containing gluten on the packaging, and there are more than a few people on the r/Celiac subreddit who find Swedish Fish to be totally safe. You can also take it from this moderately sensitive celiac sufferer: Swedish Fish are just fine.
But be aware that there is no gluten-free label, either. If you are extremely sensitive to gluten or have an allergy, you may want to investigate further. Swedish Fish is a Mondelez International brand, and Mondelez definitely does own brands that produce gluten-containing snacks, like Oreos and Ritz crackers. It is also worth noting that while the Swedish Fish brand is generally considered gluten-free, there are other brands of candy that make gummy-shaped fish that may not be safe for those who refrain from eating gluten.
Is all gummy candy gluten-free?
Unfortunately, the world of gummy candy is a bit of a crapshoot when it comes to gluten content. First, the vast majority of licorice is not gluten-free, including big brands like Twizzlers, Red Vines, and Wiley Wallaby. Traditional licorice contains wheat flour as an ingredient. Much of what makes Swedish candy different and what's so trendy these days are mixes of different gummies that include different types of licorice, making it difficult for the gluten-free community to partake. And who doesn't want to taste the most popular Swedish candies?
In addition to Swedish Fish, in the U.S., Sour Patch Kids, Mike and Ike, Jelly Belly jelly beans, Black Forest gummies, and most Trolli gummies are among the list of gluten-free gummy candy. Skittles and Starburst are also gluten-free. So there are options!
One tough brand, however, is Haribo. Many gluten-free folks have heard the refrain that the popular German brand, best known for its gummy bears, is gluten-free in other countries, like the U.K., but not in the U.S. Haribo's U.S. website has this to say about gluten: "Unfortunately, because we use ingredients containing wheat in some HARIBO products, we cannot rule out entirely the possibility that our products or the ingredients used to produce them have come into contact with products containing gluten. Our products may therefore contain traces of gluten."