Are Swedish Fish A Gluten-Free Candy? Here's What To Consider Before Snacking

Different types of Swedish gummy candy may be the latest viral trend, but Swedish Fish have been a staple for decades. The chewy, fruity ocean pals come in four colors: red, orange, yellow, and green, and their sticky chew is one of a kind. What is the actual flavor of Swedish Fish? The mystery is half the delight, isn't it? Many have concluded that the popular red Swedish Fish is most likely designed to taste like lingonberry.

But whatever the taste, if you're gluten-free, you probably just want to know if you can partake in this classic, extremely popular, tooth-ruining candy. Luckily for you, Swedish Fish are gluten-free. There are no ingredients containing gluten on the packaging, and there are more than a few people on the r/Celiac subreddit who find Swedish Fish to be totally safe. You can also take it from this moderately sensitive celiac sufferer: Swedish Fish are just fine.

But be aware that there is no gluten-free label, either. If you are extremely sensitive to gluten or have an allergy, you may want to investigate further. Swedish Fish is a Mondelez International brand, and Mondelez definitely does own brands that produce gluten-containing snacks, like Oreos and Ritz crackers. It is also worth noting that while the Swedish Fish brand is generally considered gluten-free, there are other brands of candy that make gummy-shaped fish that may not be safe for those who refrain from eating gluten.