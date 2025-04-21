The Worst Store-Bought Gravy Packs A Seriously Off-Putting Aftertaste
Store-bought gravy will never compare to the homemade version. We know this. Yet, we still embrace this gravy for what it is. Why? Well, not only does it save us the hassle of attempting to make a fresh batch of biscuits and herbed gravy or creamy country gravy, but it's tasty and easy to enhance. In fact, there are various ways to amplify the flavors of store-bought gravy. You can add Worcestershire sauce for a lovely umami boost or roasted garlic for a new sweet, nutty flavor profile. These simple, yet flavorsome, additions will take your store-bought gravy to the next level. However, not all store-bought gravies can be saved. Some are just so awful that you're better off leaving them at the store. Unfortunately, this is the category that Amazon Grocery Turkey Gravy falls into.
This gravy is so unappetizing that we considered it the worst in our ranking of 9 store-bought gravy brands. This gravy is completely misleading. At first, the flavor is decent and seems rather tolerable. Then, a strong, metallic aftertaste hits, and it lingers on the tongue for far too long. No matter what you do, that aftertaste will overstay its welcome. This isn't the experience anyone expects, especially since, upon first glance, you're greeted with a dull, pale brown substance that has a satiny appearance and near-perfect consistency. This gravy isn't overly thick and perfectly coats a mound of mashed potatoes. However, none of that matters once you taste that off-putting flavor.
Reasons to avoid Amazon Grocery Turkey Gravy
Made with real turkey stock, wheat flour, modified food starch, and less than 2% of other ingredients, such as yeast extract, citric acid, and onion powder, there are only two ingredients that truly stand out: the turkey stock and salt. Luckily, the turkey is the first flavor you notice. Since this is a flavor that's both familiar and satisfying, you falsely believe this gravy will be quite pleasant to eat. However, that thought immediately disappears once you notice the saltiness.
Unfortunately, the salt level is quite intense. So much so that this should be considered an over-salted gravy. There are 270 milligrams of salt per serving. The can boasts a total of five servings, meaning that if you use the whole thing, you're consuming roughly 1,350 milligrams of salt. That's an impressive amount given that American adults are expected to consume less than 2,300 milligrams of salt per day.
This store-bought gravy also contains wheat, which means it's not ideal for anyone with wheat-related dietary restrictions. Labeled as low fat, the inclusion of chicken fat does add a small amount to the gravy. Additionally, there are three grams of carbohydrates and less than one gram of protein. While this gravy may be relatively good for you, nothing can make it taste better.