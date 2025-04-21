The Worst Store-Bought Gravy Packs A Seriously Off-Putting Aftertaste

Store-bought gravy will never compare to the homemade version. We know this. Yet, we still embrace this gravy for what it is. Why? Well, not only does it save us the hassle of attempting to make a fresh batch of biscuits and herbed gravy or creamy country gravy, but it's tasty and easy to enhance. In fact, there are various ways to amplify the flavors of store-bought gravy. You can add Worcestershire sauce for a lovely umami boost or roasted garlic for a new sweet, nutty flavor profile. These simple, yet flavorsome, additions will take your store-bought gravy to the next level. However, not all store-bought gravies can be saved. Some are just so awful that you're better off leaving them at the store. Unfortunately, this is the category that Amazon Grocery Turkey Gravy falls into.

This gravy is so unappetizing that we considered it the worst in our ranking of 9 store-bought gravy brands. This gravy is completely misleading. At first, the flavor is decent and seems rather tolerable. Then, a strong, metallic aftertaste hits, and it lingers on the tongue for far too long. No matter what you do, that aftertaste will overstay its welcome. This isn't the experience anyone expects, especially since, upon first glance, you're greeted with a dull, pale brown substance that has a satiny appearance and near-perfect consistency. This gravy isn't overly thick and perfectly coats a mound of mashed potatoes. However, none of that matters once you taste that off-putting flavor.