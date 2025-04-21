The NYC Speakeasy You Can Find Inside Of A Five Guys Location

What if you could enjoy one of your favorite burgers while sipping on expertly crafted cocktails and occupying a bar stool in a buzzy speakeasy? If that sounds like your ideal Friday night, it's time to venture out and find the bar hidden inside a Manhattan Five Guys location. You can only access this speakeasy, known as The Garret, from inside the burger joint's digs in the West Village neighborhood. If you're curious about its quality, you might be interested to know that in 2023, we voted it one of the 15 best speakeasies in New York City.

The term "speakeasy" refers to the illegal, clandestine bars that popped up throughout the U.S. during Prohibition. These days, there's no legal need to keep a drinking den covert, so "speakeasy" is used playfully and incorporates all manner of fun entrances — through telephone booths, shop shelves, and more — into bars to provide a kind of scavenger-hunt thrill. The term is sometimes applied a bit loosely, referring to bars that are barely hidden at all, but The Garret fits the bill in an exciting way with no sign or separate entryway. Patrons have to walk through the Five Guys and spot a flight of stairs in the back. Once upstairs, they're treated to a chic but welcoming space, opened by founders Adam Fulton and Gavin Moseley in 2014. And yes, you're encouraged to grab a burger and fries and bring them up to the bar to eat.