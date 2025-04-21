The Popular Side Dish You Can Infinitely Improve With Worcestershire Sauce

There are many ways to use Worcestershire sauce to elevate your meal. In roasted veggies side dishes, it's as simple as splashing it over the veggies before they hit the oven. Got a bit more time on your hands? Consider turning it into a marinade. Your veggies won't need long to soak up the flavors. Just 15 minutes can be enough to make a greater flavor impact.

You're probably already wondering: "What does a Worcestershire-based marinade need?" Any ingredient you typically use will do. Since the sauce is primarily tangy and savory, condiments with a similar tone to vinegar — whether we're talking white, red, apple cider, or balsamic — are a safe bet. On the umami side, soy sauce makes a phenomenal companion. Lemon juice, as always, brings a zesty zing that brightens the whole blend. A few tablespoons of each, mixed with the sauce, can help your roasted veggies achieve the flavor potential they deserve.

However, the sauce is already quite bold, so you won't need too many seasonings. Just a pinch of black pepper and salt will do, maybe with a bit of garlic powder or paprika to highlight the spiced depth if needed. For those trying something new, Ranch dressing mix is an apt choice. Creamy and buttery, it balances out the Worcestershire sauce's harsh edges, leaving the veggies with a balanced harmony of flavors. Herbs such as rosemary and dill also do the trick should you want an aromatic undertone to further diversify the dish.