The Paper Towel Trick That Makes Skinning Chicken Drumsticks Easy

The crispy skin on a batch of grilled chicken drumsticks is delish but you might want to remove it on occasion to make a lighter high-protein bite, or prepare tandoori chicken that's traditionally made with skinless cuts. However, neatly skinning a chicken drumstick can be a tricky and slippery job due to the slick surface of the flesh. It can also be an unpleasant experience for those who are squeamish about handling raw poultry. Fortunately, there's a paper towel trick that makes removing the skin from chicken drumsticks quick and easy. All you need are two sheets of paper towel and little elbow grease to make light work of this finicky task.

A chicken drumstick is usually surrounded by skin from top to bottom (from the rounded bit to the knuckle), but there's a little area that's free from skin on the bulbous end. This is the spot where you would usually put your fingers under the skin and pull it down towards the knuckle until it's completely removed in one piece. Instead of struggling to pull the slippery skin off with your bare hands, take hold of the thicker end of your drumstick using a paper towel (you want to grasp the fleshy bit and not the skin) before grabbing the skin with the other paper towel and pulling it down towards the knuckle.