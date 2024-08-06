Butterflied Drumsticks Take Grilled Chicken To The Next Level

A perfectly grilled drumstick is easily one of the tastiest pieces of poultry. The ratio of crispy skin to juicy meat is ideal, and drumsticks are just plain fun to eat with no knife, fork, or even plate required. For proof, check out your local Renaissance festival. They're also budget-friendly, at roughly half the price of chicken breasts, and kid-friendly — dare to take the last drumstick at the family barbecue and you'll incur the wrath of every child in attendance.

Unfortunately, grilled drumsticks can go wrong easily. Cooking bone-in chicken is tricky enough, but drumsticks pose an extra challenge with their irregular shape. They take forever to cook — up to an hour, and sometimes more — and by the time the thick part of the drumstick is done, the skin is burnt to a crisp and the thinner meat is shriveled and dry. Even then, your fully-cooked chicken legs may still have unappealing streaks of pink and purple around the bone, which, though not a safety concern, can certainly ruin an appetite.

Enter the butterflied drumstick, the solution to the burnt drumstick blues. By slicing the drumstick down the bone on one side and splaying out the meat, you can cut your cooking time in half and say goodbye to those icky purple splotches. Plus, butterflying the drumstick doubles the surface area for seasoning, ensuring you get consistently phenomenal flavor in every single bite, and, of course, all that crispy skin.