Salvage Your Broken Bundt Cake By Turning It Into This English Delight

Once you've got the hard part out of the way, the fun begins when you layer the trifle. Some bakers suggest that you begin with a layer of whipped cream as the base, a tip that will supposedly take your trifle to new heights, but others advise that starting with a crumbly layer of cake will suffice. You'll want to give your trifle a theme and coordinate all the other toppings to go along with it. So, if you need to salvage that blueberry bundt cake that came out looking a little worse for wear, you could try turning it into the base of a cherry-pistachio trifle with layers of grapefruit pastry cream, stewed cherries, and pistachios until it reaches the brim of the glass.

There are plenty of reasons your bundt cake may have broken. Maybe you forgot to grease the sides and that delicious lemon bundt mix stuck to every nook and cranny. Maybe you overmixed or accidentally overprocessed those precious gluten strands. Maybe you got a little eager and tried to flip the pan before the cake was done cooling, hence part of it landed on the counter and the other part is still hanging from the lip. You could avoid these simple mistakes by slowing down in the kitchen and carefully following directions, or you could turn your mushy mistake into a decadent chocolate trifle and pretend you meant for it to turn out that way all along.