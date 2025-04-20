The Worst Bottled Espresso Martini You'll Find At The Liquor Store

The caffeinated version of the famous shaken-not-stirred martini has earned itself quite a following at bars around the world for its perfect balance between smooth vodka, rich coffee liqueur, and fresh espresso. Few drinks can imbibe as well as energize quite like a classic espresso martini cocktail recipe. But for those who aren't interested in playing bartender at home (or simply don't have the time), the good news is that you can also get pre-mixed bottled and canned espresso martinis.

We went on a mission to try out and rank the most popular bottled espresso martini brands on the market, and we found products with all sorts of flavors and textures. Some were light and potent, and others were rich and creamy. While plenty of them were good enough to earn a spot in a home bar collection, one definitely didn't make the cut: Ocean Organic Espresso Martini.

Sure, it checks some boxes, like how you can definitely taste the alcohol and coffee in there. But here's the deal-breaker: It's got this overwhelming chocolate flavor that hits you right away and just won't quit. The drink goes down rough, not smooth, and that's something we couldn't ignore — even after taking the company's cool commitment to sustainability into consideration. When it comes to bottled cocktails, balance is everything, and this one unfortunately misses the mark.