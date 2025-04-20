The Downside To Know Before Adding Flax Seeds To Your Smoothie

Flax seed is among the many supplements, nuts, seeds, and other plants touted as superfoods. The little brown seeds are indeed a rich plant-based source of healthy fats and fiber, as well as other plant compounds like omega-3 fatty acids that are an important part of a healthy diet. They're small and can technically be sprinkled on top of pretty much anything, but one of the easiest ways to get them in is to blend them into a smoothie. They grind up nicely, and any taste gets hidden by fruit. While it's tempting to pour half a bag of flax seed into your blender to maximize the nutrients you'll get, it's best to show restraint and add only a teaspoon or two. Any more, and they'll make your smoothie unpleasantly thick as you drink it.

Of their fiber content, 20-40% is soluble fiber, which consists of mucilage gums. When mixed with liquid, these gums swell and form a gel-like substance, which thickens your smoothie into a goopy consistency that's hard to suck up with a straw. The thickening happens over time, so if you're drinking your smoothie immediately after making it, it might not be such a concern. But keep it in mind if you meal prep your smoothies.