The Downside To Know Before Adding Flax Seeds To Your Smoothie
Flax seed is among the many supplements, nuts, seeds, and other plants touted as superfoods. The little brown seeds are indeed a rich plant-based source of healthy fats and fiber, as well as other plant compounds like omega-3 fatty acids that are an important part of a healthy diet. They're small and can technically be sprinkled on top of pretty much anything, but one of the easiest ways to get them in is to blend them into a smoothie. They grind up nicely, and any taste gets hidden by fruit. While it's tempting to pour half a bag of flax seed into your blender to maximize the nutrients you'll get, it's best to show restraint and add only a teaspoon or two. Any more, and they'll make your smoothie unpleasantly thick as you drink it.
Of their fiber content, 20-40% is soluble fiber, which consists of mucilage gums. When mixed with liquid, these gums swell and form a gel-like substance, which thickens your smoothie into a goopy consistency that's hard to suck up with a straw. The thickening happens over time, so if you're drinking your smoothie immediately after making it, it might not be such a concern. But keep it in mind if you meal prep your smoothies.
The tiny but mighty (and versatile) flax seed
That same thickening process does come in handy when using flax seeds for other purposes. A flax egg can be made by mixing one tablespoon of ground flax seed with three tablespoons of water and waiting about 15 minutes for the mucilage gums to do their thing. This mixture acts as a binder and can be used as an egg replacement in baking recipes. The flax seed egg can be used to make vegan chocolate chip cookies and vegan flax waffles, to name a few.
Of course, the seed can be kept in its whole form. Try toasting some flax seeds and using them as a crunchy topping for oatmeal, yogurt bowls, or salads. It's worth noting that consuming too many flax seeds, especially if you're not used to eating high amounts of fiber, can cause digestive symptoms like bloating and gas. As with most good things, it's best to have them in moderation!