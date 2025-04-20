Gibraltar Vs Cortado: Is There A Difference Between Coffee Drinks?

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

All craft espresso beverages are based on some combination of espresso and milk. The magic happens in the manipulation of the ratios — and today, we're taking a look at two cafe classics that demonstrate the effect of those getting those ratios right: the Gibraltar and the cortado. Both drinks are physically much smaller than a latte or cappuccino, served in a shot glass rather than a sip cup, and comprising less than five ounces total. Their chief difference is a subtle yet impactful one. Gibraltars use a ratio of a double shot of espresso to just under two ounces of milk, while cortados use a one-to-one ratio of espresso (single shot) and one ounce of thinly steamed milk.

It may seem like an inconsequential difference, but these drinks are far from interchangeable. As a result of these different ingredient ratios, Gibraltars taste bold, intense, and more robustly espresso-forward, while cortados are smoother, less acidic, and more expressive of the subtler tasting notes in the espresso grounds.

Cortados are also overall more adaptable to slight variations compared to the Gibraltar's strict assembly. You can even make a cortado using a Nespresso machine. Cortados are also more lax on the serving: Where Gibraltars are traditionally served in a Libbey Gibraltar rocks glass, any small glass with thick walls or tiny ceramic mug around 4.5-ounces gets the job done for serving a cortado.