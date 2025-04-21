Here's How Long Canned Coffee Will Stay Fresh

While most people probably get their daily caffeine fix from a brewed pot at home or at a local café, there's a third option that's been gaining quite a lot of popularity over the past couple of years — canned coffee. Although some coffee-in-a-can is definitely better than others, none will taste as good as hand-brewed. Even so, the convenience of a can allows you to avoid waiting for your coffee machine to brew, or the hassle of standing in line. Additionally, canned coffee also promises a great shelf life, meaning so long as it's not open, you can keep it in your pantry until you need it. But how long does it last, really?

The short answer is: typically up to a year past the brew date. The reason it lasts so long has to do with how canned coffee is actually produced. Like most things that are canned, before being sealed in aluminum the coffee must undergo pasteurization between 250 to 270 degrees Fahrenheit in order to kill any bacteria. The aluminum can itself is also boiled to sterilize it to ensure that by the time the coffee is canned, anything that could spoil is cleaned off. Manufacturers also use nitrogen flushing to preserve the coffee which helps many canned coffees retain the smooth, velvety texture that consumers have come to love (it's also part of the process that makes Starbucks' nitro cold brew so creamy).