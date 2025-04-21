Where To Buy Canadian Maple Syrup In The US

Maple syrup is the perfect pairing for just about every breakfast item. French toast? Obviously, it's better swimming in syrup. Pancakes? Undeniably delicious topped with syrup and even sweeter with syrup in the batter. Biscuits? Yeah, those taste better with maple syrup, too. The United States produces some pretty darn good maple syrup, but everyone knows for a true maple syrup experience, you have to turn to the country with a literal maple leaf on its national flag.

Canada is the country that makes most of the world's maple syrup, but unless you're making a monthly trip to The Great White North, you'll need to find Canadian maple syrup here in the States. In person, you'll find true Canadian maple syrup in big-name retail stores such as World Market, Costco, Walmart, and sometimes Whole Foods. Online purchases have a broader range, with digital retailers such as Amazon, Etsy, FreshDirect, Boxed, Maple Syrup World, Bonanza, and Fine Maple Products being just a few that ship to the U.S. And no, you don't have to say "eh?" every time you open the bottle, we promise.