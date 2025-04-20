The Famous Georgia Peach Festival That's Broken A World Record

Georgia takes its peaches seriously. Early each summer, Georgia's Peach County turns into a full-on festival. For nearly 40 years, the community of Fort Valley and Byron has been celebrating the region's peach harvest with the Georgia Peach Festival. The annual gathering takes place over two weekends, but the whole week feels like Christmas morning for Georgians. Aside from honoring the state's peach growers with peach-centric everything, the festival features parades, live music, fair rides, endless food options, and handcraft vendors. As fun-packed as the Georgia Peach Festival may be, the best part has to be the gigantic trough of peach cobbler, the world's largest peach cobbler at that.

As if the festival didn't offer enough fun and games for the crowd, local information systems manager Rich Bennett and his baking team have carried on the tradition of staying up all night to create a peach cobbler large enough to feed the masses. The record-breaking cobbler fills an eleven-by-five-foot vat that stands eight inches deep, but the size isn't even the best part. It's not only delicious but also free to all attendees. Canned or frozen peaches get the job done off-season, but you'll only find fresh peaches in this cobbler.