Skip The Bitters For Your Tequila Sour — Add This Flower Instead

One of the best parts about swapping bitters for lavender simple syrup in the cocktail is that the fresh, straightforward flavor works with an abundance of ingredients. Aside from fresh lavender sprigs, you can use all kinds of garnishes for your tequila cocktail. A dash of grapefruit zest adds color to the mixed drink, as well as a boost of citrus flavor. Since grapefruits are on the bitter side, they help aromatic lavender balance out the sweetness of the drink while making sure it's still refreshing.

Ice cubes maintain tequila soda's refreshing flavor, but they can water them down, as well. To keep the flavor intact, make ice cubes out of fresh lime, lemon, and grapefruit juice. As they melt, the citrusy taste of the cocktail remains strong. To heighten the herbaceous taste of the drink, add dried lavender, rosemary, and mint to the cubes before they freeze.

If you miss the warmth of bitters in the cocktail but don't want to use the liquid itself, top off the drink with a dash of cinnamon sugar or pop a cinnamon stick into the finished product. The woodsy spice adds a subtle richness to tequila sodas that meshes well with the earthy taste of lavender. To further infuse the drink with its warmth, you can add a cinnamon stick to the pot when making lavender simple syrup.