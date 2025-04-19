The Barbecue Sauce Brand You Should Never Buy At The Grocery Store

Tangy, sweet, and savory, a good barbecue sauce can upgrade a bowl of crispy chicken wings or elevate a simple steak dinner in seconds. Along with ketchup and mustard, this characterful condiment is a common sight in kitchens, diners, and steakhouses due to its rich texture and smoky quality. But not every barbecue sauce at the grocery store has that perfect, complex balance of flavors. After performing an extensive taste test on several varieties of this ubiquitous sauce, we found that some are packed with additives and sodium whereas others are too sweet, or mouth-puckeringly tangy. The barbecue sauce brand you should never buy on your next trip to the supermarket? Happy Belly original barbecue sauce.

The loser in our list of 15 popular barbecue sauce brands, ranked worst to best, this condiment had an unpleasant texture that was almost mucous-like. This gelatinous consistency immediately put us off even though the flavor wasn't bad. Having said that, Happy Belly's offering didn't have the hallmark taste of a true blue barbecue sauce either. We wanted it to be rich and thick with a little texture but it was gooey and strangely smooth. The list of ingredients also includes several additives like guanylic acid and sodium enzoate, in contrast to the other sauces we tried, such as Bone Suckin' Sweet Southern sauce (third place in our taste test), which combines the acidity of tomatoes with the caramel flavor of molasses.