This Fan-Favorite Starbucks Cold Brew Drink Isn't Gluten-Free

Gluten is a protein found in grains like wheat, rye, and barley. When sticking to a gluten-free diet, some of the foods you have to avoid are obvious, like bread and pasta, while others can be unexpected. Grain-based additives are present in many foods that you wouldn't think contain gluten, and your morning cup of Joe might not even be safe. Flavored drinks could contain some of these additives, so it's important to read the ingredient list before ordering at your favorite cafe. One such example is the Chocolate Cream Cold Brew from Starbucks, which is not gluten-free due to the addition of natural malt flavor from barley.

Malt flavor is a sweetener made from barley that has a nutty and toasted flavor with notes of caramel. This ingredient is included in the chocolate malt powder that Starbucks uses in the Chocolate Cream Cold Brew — sorry GF chocolate lovers. Luckily, there are a handful of Starbucks cold brew drinks with no gluten-containing ingredients; try the Vanilla Sweet Cream Cold Brew, Pistachio Cream Cold Brew, Salted Caramel Cream Cold Brew, Irish Cream Cold Brew, or the plain Cold Brew Coffee. But, keep in mind that Starbucks doesn't explicitly certify these drinks as gluten-free, as there is a risk of cross-contamination during preparation.