Give Classic Egg Salad A Creamy Protein Punch With One Simple Swap

For many home cooks, any version of egg salad hinges on some level of mayonnaise to pull the rest of the ingredients together. For most, mayonnaise is a creamy, delicious, and tangy condiment, but there are some reasons why you might want to avoid it. Perhaps you have an aversion to mayonnaise, ran out in the middle of making the dish, or just want a healthier alternative to the fatty condiment. Cottage cheese can be the solution to replace the mayonnaise and amp up the protein levels of egg salad.

Cottage cheese is actually one of the ways to make egg salad without mayonnaise, as strange as it might sound at first. It certainly isn't as creamy as mayonnaise is out of the jar, but there are workarounds. For comparison, a half cup of cottage cheese is loaded with 14 grams of protein whereas the same amount of mayonnaise virtually has none, with just 1.1 grams of the nutrient. And don't worry, because cottage cheese still exhibits the tangy flavor that mayonnaise provides, and a few other simple ingredients will transform it further to make protein-packed egg salad.