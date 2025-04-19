The Best Canned Refried Beans Are Worth The High Price Tag

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

If you aren't already clued in, canned beans are a shelf-stable item that you really should be stocking in your kitchen. There are tons of different types out there, coming in all styles and flavors. These beans are also an easy, fairly cheap way to get some filling protein into your diet. That's true of refried beans, too. We've already ranked the best and worst canned refried beans, so you don't even have to do the hard part yourself. From the lows of fried bean-dom to the highs, we have a number one pick ready to suggest. When you're at the store looking for some tasty refried beans to chow down on with minimal effort, look no further than La Preferida Organic Authentic Refried Beans.

This brand is true to its name (that's "the favorite" in Spanish). These organic refried beans are only seasoned with salt, and yet somehow have a delightfully smoked flavor to them, almost like they were cooked with bacon. In reality, they're probably smoked during the cooking process, and that makes them extra delicious. The texture is creamy perfection, exactly what you want out of your refried beans. Though it still doesn't quite compete with your favorite refried beans recipe, it's a win when you're looking for a time-saver and money-saver.