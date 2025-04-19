The Best Canned Refried Beans Are Worth The High Price Tag
If you aren't already clued in, canned beans are a shelf-stable item that you really should be stocking in your kitchen. There are tons of different types out there, coming in all styles and flavors. These beans are also an easy, fairly cheap way to get some filling protein into your diet. That's true of refried beans, too. We've already ranked the best and worst canned refried beans, so you don't even have to do the hard part yourself. From the lows of fried bean-dom to the highs, we have a number one pick ready to suggest. When you're at the store looking for some tasty refried beans to chow down on with minimal effort, look no further than La Preferida Organic Authentic Refried Beans.
This brand is true to its name (that's "the favorite" in Spanish). These organic refried beans are only seasoned with salt, and yet somehow have a delightfully smoked flavor to them, almost like they were cooked with bacon. In reality, they're probably smoked during the cooking process, and that makes them extra delicious. The texture is creamy perfection, exactly what you want out of your refried beans. Though it still doesn't quite compete with your favorite refried beans recipe, it's a win when you're looking for a time-saver and money-saver.
Why La Preferida refried beans outshine the competition
Why does La Preferida knock it out of the park? The fat (or lack thereof) is part of the equation. Other store-bought brands tend to douse their refried beans in lard or fat. While this makes for a tasty option in some cases, it can easily overwhelm the spices and smoky notes in others. The richness becomes overwhelming or even flavorless, leaving you in need of a serious palate cleanser. La Preferida relies on a nice, smoked bean instead of lard to get that decadent taste, which means you aren't loading up on fat with your fiber. Choosing only salt as a seasoning also lets that bean-y goodness shine through, allowing for the star ingredient to have its center stage moment. That said, you can always elevate canned refried beans to personalize the flavor.
The beans mix well without any separation between the ingredients, and there aren't any dissatisfying lumps to be found. They're also tasty whether you eat them hot or cold, so you can enjoy them no matter what your preference is. Honestly, the only thing that's even a slight downside is the fact that it's the second-most expensive option on our list. But as far as prices go, we think these refried beans are well worth the additional dollar and change. Once you give it a try, we're sure you'll agree.