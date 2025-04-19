Here's The Highest Protein Meal You Can Order At Olive Garden

Olive Garden's menu is more than just an array of pasta entrees and the iconic endless soup, salad, and breadsticks. In fact, the restaurant has several high-protein options. If you are trying to incorporate more protein into your diet and have a hankering for Italian-American fast-casual dining, Olive Garden is the spot to be.

We wanted to see what the highest-protein meal at Olive Garden is, assuming you were to have an appetizer, soup, a breadstick (or four, we don't judge), and an entree. The meal that is technically highest in protein also has a borderline unrealistic amount of food. With that being said, the appetizer with the most protein is the Meatballs Parmigiana, with 51 grams. This dish comes with five whole meatballs smothered in marinara and topped with cheese and breadcrumbs. Next comes the highest-protein soup, the Chicken and Gnocchi. This soup has 11g of protein and a breadstick alongside it (of course) adds another 4 grams. Onto the entree. If you're going for pasta, the dish with the most protein is the Chicken Tortellini Alfredo which clocks in at 112 grams of protein. The non-pasta Olive Garden dinner entrée with the most protein is the Stuffed Chicken Marsala, a fan-favorite that recently returned to the menu and boasts 72 grams of protein. All together, this meal will contain between 138 grams and 178 grams of protein.