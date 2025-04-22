The Absolute Best Lavazza Whole-Bean Coffee, According To Our Taste Test

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

The prospect of a good cup of coffee can be a lot more effective at waking you up in the morning than a blaring alarm — after all, getting out of bed feels much more pleasant when a warm, rich pot of joe is waiting for you. Of course, if waking up and smelling the coffee is on your agenda, you've got to start with some good beans.

There are a number of store-bought coffee brands that are known for their high-quality beans. But if you're of a more Italian persuasion, or simply looking for a slightly more premium sip, Lavazza is definitely a great choice. The Italian-founded coffee company offers an impressive range of whole bean coffee options and, in fact, Tasting Table tried — and ranked — nine of them. Coming in at No. 1 in our Lavazza coffee taste test? That would be none other than the Espresso Barista Gran Crema.

A slow-roasted, medium blend of Arabica and Robusta beans, the Espresso Barista Gran Crema provides a robust aroma and full-bodied flavor, albeit one that's more pleasantly complex and chocolatey rather than simply strong and bitter. Indeed, we found its lovely nutty undertones to complement its bold notes of chocolate and warm, toasty flavor. Although we can confidently say that these beans have enough intensity to stand up to espressos, cappuccinos, and lattes, they also offer a smooth enough taste (and low enough degree of acidity) to enjoy as an iced coffee or cold brew.