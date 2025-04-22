The Absolute Best Lavazza Whole-Bean Coffee, According To Our Taste Test
We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.
The prospect of a good cup of coffee can be a lot more effective at waking you up in the morning than a blaring alarm — after all, getting out of bed feels much more pleasant when a warm, rich pot of joe is waiting for you. Of course, if waking up and smelling the coffee is on your agenda, you've got to start with some good beans.
There are a number of store-bought coffee brands that are known for their high-quality beans. But if you're of a more Italian persuasion, or simply looking for a slightly more premium sip, Lavazza is definitely a great choice. The Italian-founded coffee company offers an impressive range of whole bean coffee options and, in fact, Tasting Table tried — and ranked — nine of them. Coming in at No. 1 in our Lavazza coffee taste test? That would be none other than the Espresso Barista Gran Crema.
A slow-roasted, medium blend of Arabica and Robusta beans, the Espresso Barista Gran Crema provides a robust aroma and full-bodied flavor, albeit one that's more pleasantly complex and chocolatey rather than simply strong and bitter. Indeed, we found its lovely nutty undertones to complement its bold notes of chocolate and warm, toasty flavor. Although we can confidently say that these beans have enough intensity to stand up to espressos, cappuccinos, and lattes, they also offer a smooth enough taste (and low enough degree of acidity) to enjoy as an iced coffee or cold brew.
The Espresso Barista Gran Crema is a fan favorite for a reason
Let's just say that we're not the only ones who rank the Lavazza Espresso Barista Gran Crema high on our list of beloved beans (and brews). This whole bean offering is certainly a fan favorite among coffee connoisseurs, proof of which you can find across social media, internet forums like Reddit, and even on Amazon, where a 2.2 pound of the beans will run you less than $20. Among the product's more than 12,000 5-star reviews are gushing endorsements like this one: "Liking does not describe it. I loved this coffee. Which is a surprise since I usually prefer dark-extra dark roasts." This same Amazon customer described the coffee as having "a creamy after-taste, with no bitterness and no oily sensation. It has a velvety sensation."
Meanwhile, in a post on the r/espresso subreddit, one passionate coffee lover described their struggle to get the perfect pull — until the Lavazza Gran Crema came into their life (and their espresso machine). "I opened this bag, and the beans are dark chocolate in color (like, really really dark...and the beans are huge," wrote u/Free-_-Yourself. "Then, I pulled the espresso and...what a beautiful cream and flow!" they wrote.
Curious to give it a try? While you can't go wrong with a simple espresso or latte, we'd also say that the blend's dessert-like taste also makes it perfectly suited for use in a good old-fashioned affogato. You grab the ice cream, we'll bring our bag of Espresso Barista Gran Crema.