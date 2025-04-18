The 'Essential' Pan Alton Brown Insists On For Frying Eggs

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

When Alton Brown tells you something is essential, you listen, even if it's for something as simple as what pan to use when frying an egg. Through his many cookbooks and seasons as host of "Good Eats," Brown has tackled the science of cooking and tested the best ways to do almost every imaginable kitchen task. This has given him many outspoken opinions, from his hatred of single-use kitchen equipment to his love for simple things like board scrapers. With that said, it turns out one of the great loves of his culinary life is, in fact, a pan. In his 2022 cookbook Good Eats: The Final Years, Brown revealed that after years of cooking fried eggs with different equipment, he finally settled on carbon steel pans as the superior option.

Brown also admitted that his love of the popular carbon steel pan might come as a bit of a surprise, since he never mentioned it on his TV show. Regardless, he claims it is an essential tool and the number one way to get perfect fried eggs. Brown says cooking eggs perfectly requires a lot of precision with heat, which is what makes carbon steel so perfect for the task. Plus, his preferred recipe includes the unusual step of preheating his pan in the oven — something carbon steel pans are tough enough to handle, while remaining light enough for easy handling.