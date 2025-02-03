The Kitchen Tool Alton Brown Can't Imagine Cooking Without

For celebrity chef Alton Brown, cooking isn't just about following the right recipe or getting the best ingredients; rather, it's also about having the right tools. In fact, Brown — who calls the brain the most helpful aid in the kitchen — pinpoints a slew of specific, physical tools that have eased his cooking process. One item in particular has proven invaluable. That tool is a board scraper — the importance of which Brown highlighted in a 2018 interview.

"I don't understand how people can exist without a board scraper or a dough blade," Brown told Men's Journal. He then attributed the tool's importance to its versatility, as it eases both the cooking and cleaning processes. In fact, Brown often travels with his own board scraper, ensuring he always has it.

Given the importance of the board scraper, home chefs should follow Brown's lead and pick one up on Amazon. Board scrapers are important not only for working with pesky, sticky bread doughs but also for cooking in the kitchen at large. Therefore, they may prove invaluable across both your cooking and baking endeavors.