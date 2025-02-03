The Kitchen Tool Alton Brown Can't Imagine Cooking Without
For celebrity chef Alton Brown, cooking isn't just about following the right recipe or getting the best ingredients; rather, it's also about having the right tools. In fact, Brown — who calls the brain the most helpful aid in the kitchen — pinpoints a slew of specific, physical tools that have eased his cooking process. One item in particular has proven invaluable. That tool is a board scraper — the importance of which Brown highlighted in a 2018 interview.
"I don't understand how people can exist without a board scraper or a dough blade," Brown told Men's Journal. He then attributed the tool's importance to its versatility, as it eases both the cooking and cleaning processes. In fact, Brown often travels with his own board scraper, ensuring he always has it.
Given the importance of the board scraper, home chefs should follow Brown's lead and pick one up on Amazon. Board scrapers are important not only for working with pesky, sticky bread doughs but also for cooking in the kitchen at large. Therefore, they may prove invaluable across both your cooking and baking endeavors.
Board scrapers are the best kind of tool
In the age of sustainability and intentional consumerism, kitchen space is invaluable — and the best tools serve multiple purposes. The board scraper, often known as a bench scraper, can achieve far more than merely maneuvering dough off of your kitchen counter, though that ability alone is crucial for any baker. It can also slice and dice using its sharp edge. It's a one-size-fits-all tool, able to be seamlessly incorporated into your daily kitchen routine.
If you need any more incentive to pick one up, how about the price tag? Many scrapers are available for around $10. Moreover, options for the tool abound, so you can choose between board scrapers with different handles, heights, widths, and levels of sharpness. Not to mention, some come in stainless steel, while others are plastic. No matter what you choose, the purchase will prove worthwhile. Just ask Alton Brown.