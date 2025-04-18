The One Brand To Avoid When Buying Frozen Fish Sticks

If you struggle to get protein in your diet, stocking up on easy-to-prepare frozen meats can be a big help, so why not grab some frozen fish sticks next time you hit the store? Don't worry about blandness; you can upgrade your fish sticks so they aren't like the sad dinner you may recall from your youth. Air fryers are a total game-changer when it comes to keeping breaded foods extra crispy, too. We've even gone out and done the work of ranking 8 different frozen fish sticks from worst to best. By our measure, Fisher Boy frozen fish sticks are the brand you'll want to leave on the shelf. Not even our anti-blandness hacks will save these sad little fingers.

Where do they fall flat? First, the taste. A fish stick doesn't exactly need to be bursting with flavor, but it should at least taste like fish. The breading should have seasoning, preferably with salt, pepper, and other spices. Unfortunately, according to our taster, one bite of Fisher Boy just gets you a slightly stale taste of wheat and the smallest hint of fish. If you like your fish sticks to have a nice flaky, meaty quality, you'll be further disappointed by this box. The meat inside is one homogeneous blob with no real chew or bite, so it's basically just a mouthful of mush. The outside crisps up well in an air fryer, but the meat-to-breading ratio is also off. This product gets a hard pass from us.