The Best American Cheese Brand To Replace Your Kraft Singles

Whether you love sandwiches, breakfast rolls, burgers, or the good old college classic of instant ramen, one thing is certain: They're all better with a slice of American cheese (yes, even the ramen). The type of cheese you get can really make or break your dining experience, though. After all, the best cheese for baking bread may not be the best cheese for your grilled cheese sandwich. When it comes to American cheese, you should look for something that melts well but still tastes good both cold and hot. To make your choice easier, Tasting Table tried and ranked eight brands of store-bought American cheese. By our measure, Organic Valley American cheese slices blew the competition out of the water.

The methodology for testing these cheeses boiled down to a few factors. How gooey is the cheese when hot? What's the mouthfeel like? Is it good cold and warm, or does it fall flat in one temperature or the other? What's the flavor profile? What does the ingredient list look like? Finally, does the company engage in sustainable farming practices? When compared to the seven other brands, Organic Valley had everything we were looking for in a perfect cheese slice, earning it top marks on our list.