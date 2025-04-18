4 Red Flags That Indicate Your Pizza Dough Has Gone Bad

Homemade pizza dough is the perfect blank canvas. Top it with a simple smear of marinara and mozzarella for a low key lunch, or scatter over some fancy prosciutto and figs for an elevated dinner with friends. Better yet, you can use the same dough to whip up a host of other savory dishes, like stromboli, breadsticks, and garlic knots — or sweet treats such as homemade cinnamon rolls and maple-bourbon monkey bread. But even a versatile staple can go from delicious to malicious in an instant.

Made of a basic mixture of flour, yeast, salt, sugar, and water, this forgiving and flexible dough is also affordable — and a breeze to prepare — which is why it's such an incredible meal prep-able treasure. However, if you've made a super-big batch of the stuff for later in the week, be aware that it can spoil even when stored in the fridge. Pizza dough is a perishable food that typically lasts for about five days when chilled, but it can go rancid if improperly refrigerated or poorly covered. For this reason, it always pays to double-check that it hasn't gone off before you start assembling your toppings. There are four red flags that indicate if your pizza dough has gone bad; It's smell, appearance, texture, and the potential presence of mold.