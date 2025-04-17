Skip These Frozen Vegetables On Your Next Trader Joe's Run

One of the advantages of shopping at one of Trader Joe's 600-plus locations is its wide variety of frozen foods that range from single ingredients to entire meals. Out of those options, frozen vegetables are one item to stock up on to effortlessly add to a range of dishes like casseroles. But even the popular grocery chain can make mistakes, so we set out to rank 12 of Trader Joe's frozen vegetables from worst to best.

The outcome of the taste test performed by our writer, Samantha Maxwell, revealed that the worst option from TJ's frozen vegetables is its Organic Foursome Vegetable Medley. Now, it's not that there's anything necessarily bad about the mixed frozen vegetables, but the item had a lot to compete with. According to our writer's opinion, the mix of carrots, corn, green beans, and peas seemed random, despite the commonality in most supermarkets. Then there's the fact that it didn't taste that great compared to top-rated choices like TJ's frozen Roasted Corn and Mushroom Medley.