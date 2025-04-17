Skip These Frozen Vegetables On Your Next Trader Joe's Run
One of the advantages of shopping at one of Trader Joe's 600-plus locations is its wide variety of frozen foods that range from single ingredients to entire meals. Out of those options, frozen vegetables are one item to stock up on to effortlessly add to a range of dishes like casseroles. But even the popular grocery chain can make mistakes, so we set out to rank 12 of Trader Joe's frozen vegetables from worst to best.
The outcome of the taste test performed by our writer, Samantha Maxwell, revealed that the worst option from TJ's frozen vegetables is its Organic Foursome Vegetable Medley. Now, it's not that there's anything necessarily bad about the mixed frozen vegetables, but the item had a lot to compete with. According to our writer's opinion, the mix of carrots, corn, green beans, and peas seemed random, despite the commonality in most supermarkets. Then there's the fact that it didn't taste that great compared to top-rated choices like TJ's frozen Roasted Corn and Mushroom Medley.
Already stocked up? Here's how to make this vegetable medley work for you
Each bag of Trader Joe's Organic Foursome Vegetable Medley contains one pound, or 16 ounces, of vegetables. If you want an easy way to add some nutrients to your meals, it's packed with fiber and vitamins A and C. So admittedly it might be worth it to you if you rely on mixed vegetables for your meals. But if you really want to take our review to heart, consider a similar product: Trader Joe's Organic Green Vegetable Foursome that has broccoli florets, peas, French green beans, and zucchini.
Should you already have a bag in the freezer, or pick one up at your local TJ's, there are many ways to use it. Add it to your favorite vegetable soup, perhaps to make our turkey vegetable soup recipe easier. Frozen mixed vegetables are also an ingredient in our chicken pot pie pasta recipe, or you can easily add more veggies to this pork fried rice recipe. And if you still have some left, add it to your casseroles, stews, and paella.