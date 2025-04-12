This Apple Matzo Kugel Recipe Is A Must For Every Passover Seder

Passover is a time of tradition, family gatherings, and, of course, delicious food that honors centuries of Jewish history. Since leavened grains are off the table, Passover recipes rely on creative alternatives like matzo, eggs, and nuts to create satisfying meals and desserts. From comforting kugels to matzo layer cakes, every dish served during the holiday is a reminder of resilience and celebration.

This apple matzo kugel recipe from Jessica Morone takes the essence of classic kugel and gives it a Passover-friendly spin, using softened matzo instead of noodles. The combination of sweet cinnamon-spiced apples, raisins, and a crunchy almond flour streusel makes this dish both comforting and festive. It's lightly crisp on top, soft and tender inside, and bursting with familiar holiday flavors. Best of all, it's easy to make and uses simple pantry staples that follow Passover dietary guidelines. If you're looking for a holiday dish that's both comforting and crowd-pleasing, you will definitely love this apple matzo kugel.