This Apple Matzo Kugel Recipe Is A Must For Every Passover Seder
Passover is a time of tradition, family gatherings, and, of course, delicious food that honors centuries of Jewish history. Since leavened grains are off the table, Passover recipes rely on creative alternatives like matzo, eggs, and nuts to create satisfying meals and desserts. From comforting kugels to matzo layer cakes, every dish served during the holiday is a reminder of resilience and celebration.
This apple matzo kugel recipe from Jessica Morone takes the essence of classic kugel and gives it a Passover-friendly spin, using softened matzo instead of noodles. The combination of sweet cinnamon-spiced apples, raisins, and a crunchy almond flour streusel makes this dish both comforting and festive. It's lightly crisp on top, soft and tender inside, and bursting with familiar holiday flavors. Best of all, it's easy to make and uses simple pantry staples that follow Passover dietary guidelines. If you're looking for a holiday dish that's both comforting and crowd-pleasing, you will definitely love this apple matzo kugel.
Gather the ingredients for this apple matzo kugel
To make this apple matzo kugel, you will only need a few ingredients — many of which you may already have in your pantry. For the kugel, you will need Passover matzo sheets, eggs, sugar, salt, cinnamon, unsalted butter, apples, and raisins. For the streusel topping, grab some almond flour, brown sugar, cinnamon, salt, and unsalted butter. For Passover, you will want to stick to almond flour that is certified Kosher for Passover. Outside of Passover, you can use other types of almond flour and matzo that aren't certified.
Step 1: Preheat the oven
Preheat the oven to 350 F.
Step 2: Grease a baking pan
Grease a 13x9-inch baking dish with nonstick spray. Set aside.
Step 3: Break up and soak the matzo
Break the matzo sheets into pieces and place them in a medium-sized bowl half filled with water. Soak in the water until soft, and set aside.
Step 4: Combine the eggs, sugar, salt, cinnamon, and butter
Meanwhile, in a large bowl, whisk together the eggs, sugar, salt, cinnamon, and melted butter until combined.
Step 5: Drain the matzo
Drain the water from the matzo pieces but do not squeeze them dry.
Step 6: Add the matzo, apples, and raisins to the bowl
Add the matzo pieces, chopped apples, and raisins to the bowl with the egg mixture and mix until well combined. Set aside.
Step 7: Make the streusel
In a medium bowl, add the streusel ingredients and use a pastry cutter or fork to cut the butter into the mixture until pea-sized crumbs form.
Step 8: Spread the matzo mixture into the pan
Spread the matzo mixture into the bottom of your prepared pan.
Step 9: Add streusel
Spoon the streusel mixture evenly over the top of the matzo mixture.
Step 10: Bake
Bake in the preheated oven for 45–50 minutes, or until lightly golden on top.
Step 11: Serve
Let cool for at least 15 minutes, then cut and serve.
Sweetly Satisfying Apple Matzo Kugel Recipe
Featuring crumbled matzo sheets and a streusel topping made with almond flour, this apple matzo kugel is the perfect dessert for a Passover Seder.
Ingredients
- ::For the kugel:::
- 4 Passover matzo sheets
- 3 large eggs
- ½ cup sugar
- 1 teaspoon salt
- 1 teaspoon cinnamon
- ¼ cup unsalted butter, melted and slightly cooled
- 4 large apples, pared and chopped
- ½ cup raisins
- For the streusel
- ½ cup almond flour
- ⅓ cup brown sugar
- ¼ teaspoon cinnamon
- ¼ teaspoon salt
- 3 tablespoons unsalted butter, cubed
Directions
- Preheat the oven to 350 F.
- Grease a 13x9-inch baking dish with nonstick spray. Set aside.
- Break the matzo sheets into pieces and place them in a medium-sized bowl half filled with water. Soak in the water until soft, and set aside.
- Meanwhile, in a large bowl, whisk together the eggs, sugar, salt, cinnamon, and melted butter until combined.
- Drain the water from the matzo pieces but do not squeeze them dry.
- Add the matzo pieces, chopped apples, and raisins to the bowl with the egg mixture and mix until well combined. Set aside.
- In a medium bowl, add the streusel ingredients and use a pastry cutter or fork to cut the butter into the mixture until pea-sized crumbs form.
- Spread the matzo mixture into the bottom of your prepared pan.
- Spoon the streusel mixture evenly over the top of the matzo mixture.
- Bake in the preheated oven for 45–50 minutes, or until lightly golden on top.
- Let cool for at least 15 minutes, then cut and serve.
Nutrition
|Calories per Serving
|246
|Total Fat
|10.5 g
|Saturated Fat
|4.8 g
|Trans Fat
|0.0 g
|Cholesterol
|64.3 mg
|Total Carbohydrates
|36.3 g
|Dietary Fiber
|3.0 g
|Total Sugars
|24.1 g
|Sodium
|264.8 mg
|Protein
|4.0 g
What is a matzo kugel, and what does it have to do with Passover?
Matzo kugel is a traditional Jewish casserole-style dish made with matzo and various mix-ins, usually served during Passover. Since leavened bread and grains that ferment are not allowed during the holiday, matzo, which is unleavened flatbread, serves as a key ingredient in many Passover dishes.
Matzo kugel is a variation of classic noodle- or bread-based kugels that swaps out noodles for softened matzo sheets. It can be sweet or savory, depending on the ingredients used. Sweet versions often include apples, dried fruit, cinnamon, and sugar, while savory versions might have onions, mushrooms, or herbs (or potatoes, like this Passover potato kugel).
The dish is popular because it's both delicious and practical, making use of pantry staples that adhere to Passover dietary restrictions. Served as a side dish at Passover seders or throughout the holiday, matzo kugel offers a comforting, nostalgic taste that reflects the resourcefulness and deep culinary traditions of Jewish holiday cooking.
What substitutes can I make in this matzo kugel recipe?
To keep your apple matzo kugel safe for Passover while making substitutions, consider these swaps based on dietary needs and available ingredients. If you need a dairy-free version, replace the butter with coconut oil or a neutral, Passover-approved margarine. For an alternative to white sugar, you can use honey or maple syrup, adjusting for sweetness. If you want a nut-free streusel, swap the almond flour for matzo meal, which will still provide a crumbly texture. Instead of raisins, try dried apricots or dates for a different fruity twist.
If you're avoiding eggs, a Passover-friendly egg substitute, such as a mixture of potato starch and water, can help bind the kugel. Adding orange zest or a splash of apple juice can enhance the flavor naturally. These swaps keep the kugel delicious, texturally balanced, and completely kosher for Passover, making it a versatile dish for the holiday.