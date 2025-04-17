The Breakfast Topping That Instantly Sweetens Up Pie Filling
Nothing warms up your home like baking your favorite pie recipe. Choosing from a wide variety of options for crust and toppings and all the fun ingredients with which to elevate pie filling, you can make your baked goods as simple or decadent as you wish. Try using maple syrup in your next pie to infuse a new level of robust flavor and sweetness into the filling, whether your pie is sweet or savory.
Considered one of the best alternative sweeteners, maple syrup is for so much more than just pancakes. Whether you use it to amp up your smoothie or glaze a dish of roasted vegetables, this natural sweetener is known for having a lower glycemic index than refined sugar, and a taste with notes of nuttiness and rich caramel. Maple syrup is excellent when added to a classic pecan pie or similar recipe, as well as for custard and fruit pies. You can also use maple syrup in savory meat or vegetable pies for a slight hint of sweetness to round out the overall flavor profile.
Using maple syrup in your pie
With four different grades of maple syrup available, amber or golden are ideal for adding to your pie filling as those are thinner and lighter in both flavor and consistency. For a basic maple blueberry pie, mix up about 1 cup of maple syrup with 4 cups of berries and your favorite spices and thickening agents for a delectable filling that doesn't use refined sugar. Try a twist on a classic custard pie and prepare a maple syrup pie with a generous portion of maple syrup included in the filling. Or, swap out a standard cup of corn syrup in favor of maple syrup for the ultimate pecan pie recipe.
Try a mix of sweet and savory flavors with a maple, pecan, and sweet potato pie. Getting even more into savory delights, mix a quarter cup of maple syrup into a filling of ground beef or pork with vegetables and spices, and cover it all with a topping of mashed potatoes or sweet potatoes for a clever twist on a traditional shepherd's pie. A little bit goes a long way with this rich, natural sweetener to elevate any type of pie imaginable.