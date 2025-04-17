The Breakfast Topping That Instantly Sweetens Up Pie Filling

Nothing warms up your home like baking your favorite pie recipe. Choosing from a wide variety of options for crust and toppings and all the fun ingredients with which to elevate pie filling, you can make your baked goods as simple or decadent as you wish. Try using maple syrup in your next pie to infuse a new level of robust flavor and sweetness into the filling, whether your pie is sweet or savory.

Considered one of the best alternative sweeteners, maple syrup is for so much more than just pancakes. Whether you use it to amp up your smoothie or glaze a dish of roasted vegetables, this natural sweetener is known for having a lower glycemic index than refined sugar, and a taste with notes of nuttiness and rich caramel. Maple syrup is excellent when added to a classic pecan pie or similar recipe, as well as for custard and fruit pies. You can also use maple syrup in savory meat or vegetable pies for a slight hint of sweetness to round out the overall flavor profile.