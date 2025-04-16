The Cheap Steak Cut You Can Substitute For Ribeye In A Pinch

Known for their rich marbling and tender texture, ribeyes are some of the most popular cuts of steaks out there. The higher fat content of a ribeye, which comes from the rib of the cow, produces a deeply flavorful, juicy meat that's beloved in both steakhouses and home kitchens. It's by no means the most expensive steak out there, but at an average of about $15 per pound, it's not exactly a budget-friendly option either. According to expert chef Robbie Shoults, however, there is a cheaper alternative — and you might not even be able to tell the difference.

"If folks are on a budget but still want a great cut of meat, we always suggest eye of the round," says Shoults, the third-generation owner of Bear Creek Smokehouse and Marshall Mercantile and High Horse 1898 in Marshall, Texas. A similar cut to ribeye, the eye of the round comes from the hind of the cow, and it's one of the cheapest at around $8 per pound. "It is still a super flavorful cut of meat but at a fraction of the price," the chef adds.