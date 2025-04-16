The Cheap Steak Cut You Can Substitute For Ribeye In A Pinch
Known for their rich marbling and tender texture, ribeyes are some of the most popular cuts of steaks out there. The higher fat content of a ribeye, which comes from the rib of the cow, produces a deeply flavorful, juicy meat that's beloved in both steakhouses and home kitchens. It's by no means the most expensive steak out there, but at an average of about $15 per pound, it's not exactly a budget-friendly option either. According to expert chef Robbie Shoults, however, there is a cheaper alternative — and you might not even be able to tell the difference.
"If folks are on a budget but still want a great cut of meat, we always suggest eye of the round," says Shoults, the third-generation owner of Bear Creek Smokehouse and Marshall Mercantile and High Horse 1898 in Marshall, Texas. A similar cut to ribeye, the eye of the round comes from the hind of the cow, and it's one of the cheapest at around $8 per pound. "It is still a super flavorful cut of meat but at a fraction of the price," the chef adds.
Cook eye of the round slowly for a better texture
As with any meat, eye of the round needs to be cooked correctly, as it's a very lean cut with quite a tough texture. However, it's a deeply flavorful cut that turns extremely tender when cooked slowly. It's perfect for this slow-roasted rib roast recipe or a super tender herb and fig pot roast. It also braises well and makes for excellent sandwich meat. Experts recommend marinating eye of the round for several hours if cutting it into steaks, cooking it to medium rare.
But while some chefs like to sear quickly and then slowly bring their steaks to temperature, Chef Shoults prefers to smoke eye of the round for the best results. "We usually season it with Montreal steak seasoning and cook and smoke it to an internal temperature of 135 to 140 degrees Fahrenheit," he notes. "Most people will never be able to tell the difference!" Serve eye of the round just like you would a ribeye, with creamy garlic mashed potatoes, flavorful roasted carrots, or any other sides of your choosing. Just don't forget the green peppercorn sauce.