The Absolute Best Monin Syrup Flavor Makes An Irresistible Lemonade
Tried all the best coffee capsules on the market but want to up your barista game? While you could try experimenting with plant-based milks and foams, we'd recommend investing in a selection of coffee syrups. Just a little drizzle of these concentrated sugary sweeteners can turn a simple homemade coffee into a fancy caramel Frappuccino. Plus, you can use them to sweeten up cocktails, smoothies, and nonalcoholic drinks, too! In fact, we did a little taste test on an array of Monin syrups and found that the best flavor — passion fruit — makes an irresistible lemonade.
The winner in our list of 20 popular Monin syrups, ranked worst to best, this yellow-colored nectar had the perfect level of sweetness when we stirred a splash into a tall glass of frosty lemonade. The delicious passion fruit flavor imbued the lemony drink with a real tropical vibe but you could just as easily use it in cocktails, mocktails, sodas, and smoothies to give them a fruity lift and tangy flavor. Its exotic aroma and zesty personality make it a punchy addition to a well-stocked home bar or coffee station. All you need to do is dunk the rim of your glass in some sugar and add a cute little cocktail umbrella to lend your beverage of choice some celebratory drama.
Monin passion fruit syrup lends a tropical taste
While we mixed the passion fruit syrup into a lemonade to best highlight its flavors, it would work in boozy drinks too. For example, in this recipe for tropical passion fruit margaritas, you could substitute some of the 2 ounces of fresh passion fruit juice for about half the amount of syrup. This would lend the drink a subtle zing from the lemon and balance out the richness of the cream of coconut. Alternatively, add a dash of Monin passion fruit syrup to a teetotal tropical banana smoothie if you haven't got the exact amount of frozen passion fruit pulp to hand. It's a quick fix for when you want to inject some concentrated fruitiness into a blended beverage without adding more wet ingredients that would dilute its intensity. The instructions on the bottle state you should use 1 ounce of Monin syrup in 16-ounce glasses with ice. However, you can add more if you have a sweet tooth or pare it right back if you want the other ingredients in your drink to come to the fore.
Coffee syrups can also be used in baking to drizzle over hot cakes or whip into icing to make sweet frostings. You could even consider using Monin's passion fruit flavor syrup in a marinade for meat dishes to lend them a balanced fruity flavor.