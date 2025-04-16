The Absolute Best Monin Syrup Flavor Makes An Irresistible Lemonade

Tried all the best coffee capsules on the market but want to up your barista game? While you could try experimenting with plant-based milks and foams, we'd recommend investing in a selection of coffee syrups. Just a little drizzle of these concentrated sugary sweeteners can turn a simple homemade coffee into a fancy caramel Frappuccino. Plus, you can use them to sweeten up cocktails, smoothies, and nonalcoholic drinks, too! In fact, we did a little taste test on an array of Monin syrups and found that the best flavor — passion fruit — makes an irresistible lemonade.

The winner in our list of 20 popular Monin syrups, ranked worst to best, this yellow-colored nectar had the perfect level of sweetness when we stirred a splash into a tall glass of frosty lemonade. The delicious passion fruit flavor imbued the lemony drink with a real tropical vibe but you could just as easily use it in cocktails, mocktails, sodas, and smoothies to give them a fruity lift and tangy flavor. Its exotic aroma and zesty personality make it a punchy addition to a well-stocked home bar or coffee station. All you need to do is dunk the rim of your glass in some sugar and add a cute little cocktail umbrella to lend your beverage of choice some celebratory drama.