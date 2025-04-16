How To Tell If Garlic Is Roasted Properly: Use This Simple Touch Test

There are a slew of easy ways to use roasted garlic in a variety of dishes, but that all hinges on making sure it's done right. Roasting garlic does take a little patience on your part, but the time is well spent when you taste the mild but nutty and flavorful notes in each bite of whatever dish you incorporate it into. Luckily, there are a few ways to tell if roasted garlic is ready to be used, and perhaps the easiest is the touch test.

When you touch roasted garlic, the bulbs should feel completely soft. Roasting garlic puts it through a slow process at a moderately-high temperature of somewhere around 400 degrees Fahrenheit. This softens the bulbs so that the garlic is essentially the consistency of a thick paste. When it's soft to touch with your finger, that means it's ready to eat and will also be easy to remove from the bulb to use in your meal.