Olive Garden's Secret Menu Salad Upgrades Are A Must For Your Next Visit

There are so many reasons to go to Olive Garden: The unlimited breadsticks, the endless soup and salad, the rich, saucy pasta, which can also come on repeat. Delicious, unlimited food is the name of Olive Garden's game, and we couldn't love it any more than we already do. Or so we thought.

There's a secret menu salad option that you may not be aware of, and it's a game changer. Everyone knows that Olive Garden's salad — full of fresh veggies, crispy croutons, grated cheese, and drizzled with the iconic Italian dressing — is elite. But you can level-up your salad in ways you probably never dreamed of. If you're not in the mood for pasta or want to keep your meal on the lighter side but are looking for protein, you probably know that adding a side of grilled chicken to your salad is an option.

But why not get a little creative? You're at Olive Garden, after all, which means you are family, and you don't judge your own family. So, consider that you can also order your Olive Garden salad topped with chicken parmigiana (which we listed among the absolute best dishes to order at Olive Garden), shrimp fritto misto, or any number of other protein options. Just imagine a saucy, cheesy chicken cutlet or salty, crunchy fried shrimp over a bed of cold, crunchy, juicy veggies. Intriguing, right? But how do you order these different secret salad upgrades?