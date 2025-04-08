Buffalo Trace's Historic Bourbon Distillery Was Just Hit By A Massive Disaster

Record-breaking rain storms have been hitting the South and Midwest this past week, and the latest victim is the historic bourbon distillery belonging to Buffalo Trace. Starting last week, heavy rains have led to extensive flooding along the Kentucky River, which flows through the state capital of Frankfort, home to the Buffalo Trace Distillery complex. The flooding has led to mandatory evacuations as roads and towns have been submerged under 48 feet of water, making this the second worst flood in the river's history, falling less than half a foot short of a flood that happened back in 1937.

In a captioned post from @buffalotracedistillery on Instagram, the company has posted an update saying the flood appears to have finally crested, allowing teams to assess the damage to the distillery. While the company says it's too early to determine the full scope of the damage, from what people have seen, the post says, "we can share that the flooding is extensive."

The distillery has been closed since April 6, and Buffalo Trace expects it will remain closed for at least several more days as the waters recede. The company said in a press release (via Lexington Herald Leader) that it was able to take action before the floods hit to potentially mitigate the damage, but that it is still expecting the worst. Buffalo Trace says that anyone concerned can follow its accounts on social media for more updates, and for information about potential relief efforts for the community.